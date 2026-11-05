'Syracuse Is Still High on My List': Elite 4-Star 2028 Lineman Reacts to SMU Visit

2028 Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner offensive lineman Ty Winn is one of the elite recruits in his class.

Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 169 overall recruit in his class by 247Sports, his offer sheet boasts more than two dozen schools including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas, among many others.

Syracuse has long prioritized Winn, and has hosted him several times, including in April for spring practice. He was back on campus over the weekend to watch SU upset No. 19 SMU, 30-27.

“The visit was good,” Winn said to The Juice Online. "Good game and had a good time with the coaches.”

Winn gets to catch up with the Syracuse coaching staff

Among the coaches he got to speak with included head coach Fran Brown.

"He asked how my season was going and what I felt I could have done differently to make it better,” Winn said. "He talked to me about stepping into a leadership role for the players coming up under me. He also talked about how they were projected to lose the game and how he planned to prove everybody wrong. And they definitely did.”

Aside from catching up with the coaches, Winn said his highlights included seeing the fans rush the field after the upset.

"They played well from start to finish and it was great to see them pull off the upset,” Winn said.

Winn has no shortage of schools pursuing him, but he said that the Orange continue to play a big role in his recruitment.

"Syracuse is still high on my list,” Winn said. "I have a lot of respect for the coaching staff and really enjoyed getting back up there."

It's been a learning experience for Winn this fall

As for Winn, his Friars team is currently 4-6 on the season.

"Our season could be going better but it’s definitely been a learning experience,” Winn said. "I’m continuing to get more reps, learn from each game, and work on improving so I can make my senior season even better.”

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound prospect is someone who takes pride in his cerebral approach to the game.

"I’m more of a technical O-lineman,” Winn said. "I know how to take the proper steps majority of the time.”

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