South Carolina transfer tight end details commitment to Syracuse

South Carolina tight end Michael Smith knows that with change comes growth.

Smith has spent the majority of his life in the south, emerging as an elite tight end in the 2024 cycle out of Savannah (GA) Calvary Day School. He then committed to South Carolina, which anchored him in the southeast.

But that era will come to an end this fall. Smith committed to Syracuse following a visit over the weekend, and will spend the next season in the northeast, which is something he sought when he put his name into the transfer portal.

“(It’s) outside my comfort zone of being down south,” Smith said to The Juice Online. “Better chance to focus on my ultimate goal.”

Smith likes the way SU has used its tight ends

That ultimate goal is to be an NFL tight end in the vein of Oronde Gadsden II, an top pass catching tight end with the Orange who has had a standout rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The way Syracuse uses the tight end position, which also included a solid season from Dan Villari this past year, was a factor for Smith.

“(Syracuse) gets them out in space,” Smith said. “(That) is the right way to use (tight ends)."

Smith was an elite recruit out of high school

As a prospect in the 2024 cycle, athlete was a four-star recruit and the No. 147 prospect in his class. He had more than 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among many others, before committing to the Gamecoks.

In two seasons with South Carolina, Smith started eight games and finished with 126 receiving yards. His sophomore campaign was stunted by an injury in spring practice, and in the 2025 season, he suffered a shoulder injury and left the team four games into the season.

That allowed him to preserve his redshirt and he will come to SU with three years of eligibility remaining.

“(I’m) just a ball player,” Smith said.

Smith talks about his SU visit

Smith’s decision was confirmed by a visit over the weekend. During the trip, he got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet with the coaches. That included new offense line coach Juan Castillo, who came highly recommended to him.

"Coach Castillo is cool with some of my past coaches,” Smith said. “(They) assured me I’m in good hands.”

The visit went so well that Smith couldn’t pick out a favorite moment from the trip.

“Every part was the best part,” Smith said.

Smith joins Daunte Bacheyie, David Clement, Elijah Washington-Baker and Wyatt Bowman comprise the other players currently in SU’s tight end room.

He was confident that the Syracuse fan base would know his name soon as an elite playmaker that can block and catch.

“I got y’all,” Smith said when asked what message he wanted to deliver.

