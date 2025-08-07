2027 ATH Sydney Padilla calls Syracuse contact 'amazing'
2027 ATH Sydney Padilla emerged as a high-major prospect in 2024, with Syracuse extending his first offer after an impressive camp performance last year.
This summer, he’s caught the attention of other programs, with Boston College and Rutgers extending offers in June.
But despite the new attention on the West Orange (NJ) High tight end/defensive lineman, Syracuse has continued to recruit him hard.
Syracuse continues to be in touch with Padilla
“The contact has been amazing,” Padilla said to The Juice Online of his Syracuse recruitment. “Talking to coaches and people recruiting my area almost every day.”
Padilla was among the first wave of offers during head coach Fran Brown’s first summer in Central New York.
Since then, he’s led the Orange to a 10-3 record in his first season on The Hill, and has generated buzz in Syracuse heading into his second season. Recruits like Padilla have noticed.
“They have a good coaching staff,” Padilla said. “When we speak, we talk mainly about coming down to visit games and visit in general. I'm just building a relationship with them.”
Padilla is a top tight end prospect
Though Padilla is a two-way player, he’s being recruited as a pass catching tight end in the same vein as Oronde Gadsden II.
Gadsden was a 2024 Third-Team All-American after finishing the season with 73 catches for 934 yards and seven scores. He finished his SU career setting multiple tight end records in career receptions (141) and yards (1,970).
Padilla plans on showing that kind of production on the field this fall.
“I just want to put my best foot forward and fulfill the potential I know I have,” Padilla said.
Padilla's Syracuse recruitment
Syracuse was the first offer on the board for Padilla last year.
"It felt great to get my first offer," Padilla said in a previous interview. "But I know it’s still a lot I have to work on say I stay humble."
Padilla is the former teammate of current Syracuse freshman Terrell Wilfong. He has seen what Syracuse has done with New Jersey since the arrival of head coach Fran Brown.
"I like what coach Fran is going with the NJ recruits," Padilla said. "He is giving a lot of them opportunities that are kind of hard to get coming out of New Jersey."
Padilla has Syracuse in his top three with his other two offers, and he said the three schools standing in "in no particular order” at this time.
"Syracuse is a great program," he said. "Growing up, it was one of the schools I looked at for the future."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.