Syracuse offers 2028 California QB: ‘I view them highly'

One of 2028’s top prospects is Inglewood (CA) High quarterback Lincoln Jahn.

Rated three stars by On3 and the No. 33 quarterback overall in his class, he already holds over half a dozen offers, including Purdue, Georgia State and Oregon State.

His most recent offer is from Syracuse, and Jahn is looking forward to learning more about the program.

"The Syracuse offer, being a Power 4 school, is definitely huge,” Jahn said to The Juice Online. "Them being a huge passing threat year in year out definitely makes a strong appeal to me. I think the program is starting to trend up through the last few years which makes me view it highly."

Jahn received his offer from Ryan

The offer came from Syracuse quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

"Coach Ryan seems like a great guy,” Jahn said. “He definitely seems like somebody I would want to learn from. His portfolio of QBs he’s coach is impressive as well.”

The two spoke about getting Jahn to see the Syracuse campus, and Jahn said he’s going to try to make it this summer.

"He spoke to me about the passion he’s bringing to Syracuse,” Jahn said. “Especially because he grew up being a fan.”

Ryan pitches Jahn on the SU system

They also spoke about how Syracuse would develop Jahn.

The Orange has centered their offense around the quarterback, with Kyle McCord leading the nation in passing in 2024, and Steve Angeli leading the nation in passing through four games of the 2025 season before a season-ending injury.

"I love the way Syracuse uses its QBs with it constantly being a team that pushes it downfield,” Jahn said. "Having a chance to be a 4,000+ yard passer every year with the system.”

They also discussed the culture at Syracuse, including head coach Fran Brown’s D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) mantra.

"I think D.A.R.T. is a great philosophy to follow,” Jahn said. “It tells us where he is most focused and where I should be focusing for when I want to play for him.”

Jahn had an outstanding sophomore year

In his sophomore season, Jahn finished with 2,795 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and a 121.8 passer rating.

"I grew a lot in the leadership and experience department with it being my first year starting,” Jahn said. “Our team is in for a huge 2026 season.”

Jahn is a pro-style quarterback who isn’t afraid to tuck the ball and run. He also added 249 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Said Jahn: "I can process coverages quickly and use my accuracy to put the ball when I need it to be."

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