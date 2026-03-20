Top 2027 tight end locks in Syracuse OV: ‘They’re a good program'

2027 ATH Sydney Padilla has long been at the top of Syracuse’s recruiting board.

The Orange was the first school to offer Padilla back in 2024, and since then, he’s blossomed into one of the top Garden State prospects in his class.

Rated three stars by 247 Sports, Padilla has a dozen offers, including Boston College, Kentucky, and West Virginia, and has been committed to Rutgers since January.

SU has continued to recruit him hard, and he will be visiting Central New York for spring practice this weekend, and again on the weekend of May 29 for an official visit.

"I definitely think Cuse is a good program and has had a lot of success with my position,” Padilla said to The Juice Online.

Padilla discusses his upcoming visits

Padilla added on his two upcoming visits, he’s looking forward to learning more about the school and the coaches.

The staff has been consistent in their message about what they can do to develop Padilla into an NFL prospect in the same vein as Oronde Gadsden II.

Gadsden was a 2024 Third-Team All-American after finishing the season with 73 catches for 934 yards and seven scores. He finished his SU career setting multiple tight end records in career receptions (141) and yards (1,970).

“(They’re saying) if I were to come to Syracuse, how they would use me and how much of a great time we are going to have,” Padilla said.

Though he is currently committed to Rutgers, he said he’s keeping an open mind to Syracuse and has set a timeline to announce his college destination.

“My final decision will be week four of the college football season,” Padilla said.

Padilla discusses his SU offer

The West Orange (NJ) High tight end/defensive lineman is being recruited on the offensive side of the ball. His Syracuse offer came shortly after he competed at Franchise Camp in June 2024.

"It felt great to get my first offer," Padilla said at the time. "But I know it’s still a lot I have to work on say I stay humble."

Padilla said he was impressed with how Syracuse had recruited New Jersey since the arrival of Fran Brown two seasons ago.

"I like what coach Fran is going with the NJ recruits," Padilla said. "He is giving a lot of them opportunities that are kind of hard to get coming out of New Jersey."

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