2029 New York defensive back ‘very excited’ for Syracuse offer

2029 defensive back Terrell Moore Jr. is seeing his recruitment take off.

Earlier in March, he received his first offer from Akron. Following a visit to Syracuse for spring practice last weekend, Moore then received his first Power 4 offer from the Orange.

"I feel very excited about my offer,” Moore said to The Juice Online. “In the next two to three years, coach Fran (Brown) is going to be happy he offered a player like me.”

Moore discusses his Syracuse visit

During the visit, he got to take in practice, tour the facilities and see campus. But he said his top highlight was being able to interact with the coaching staff and watch how they worked with their players.

“The coaches stay on the players and not let them slack,” Moore said. "I like coaches like that. Don’t coddle me when I mess up.”

He also has been learning more about the culture at Syracuse. When Brown arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago, he said he wanted Syracuse to compete for ACC and National Titles in the near future.

In order to do that, he’s built a culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and it is a philosophy that has resonated with Moore.

Moore appreciates the culture at SU

It is something he spoke about with Brown and the other Syracuse coaches including defensive backs coach Perry Eliano and scouting assistant Alex Kelly.

“They were talking with me about the type of player I am and who I am off the field,” Moore said. "They’re telling me to keep my grades up throughout this entire process and continue doing what got me here.”

Moore plays for Henrietta (NY) Rush-Henrietta High, which is less than a 90 minute drive from Central New York. The proximity to where he grew up and the fact that Brown has consistently stated he wants to keep the best New York players at home are all pluses for Moore.

"I think the Syracuse football program is a great place to be and play for,” Moore said.

Moore shined as a freshman

As a varsity starter as just a freshman, Moore didn’t give up a single touchdown as the Royal Comets finished 6-3 on the season.

“It went really well,” Moore said. "I wanted them to throw to my side more so I could get more interceptions.”

He describes himself as a versatile defensive back.

"I’m a DB who will lock down one side of the field and make plays,” Moore said. "I also come downhill to make tackles."

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