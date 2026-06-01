2027 DL Javon Lane had three words to describe his Syracuse OV

2027 defensive lineman Javon Lane got his first look at Central New York over the weekend when he came up for an official visit.

The Atlantic City (NJ) High EDGE, who received his Syracuse offer on April 16, got to see campus, tour the facilities, get to know the coaching staff better, and see what it would be like to be at school at Syracuse.

He did not come away disappointed.

“I loved it,” Lane said to The Juice Online.

Lane recaps his OV

Part of what he loved was seeing SU up close.

"I think the facility and the campus looked great,” Lane said

He got to know many of the coaches better, including head coach Fran Brown, and got to spend the most time with EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins.

“We were just building a great relationship,” Lane said. “Cuse have a great coaching staff and I love all of them.”

Syracuse made Lane 'feel comfortable'

One thing he heard a lot about over the weekend was Brown’s vision of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). He also discussed with the coaches how they would use him in their defensive scheme and how he would be developed both inside and outside the football field.

Among the other highlights included his photo shoot and also being with the rest of the current SU players.

"It was great,” Lane said. "I built a great relationship with them and they make me feel so comfortable. They already feel like my family.”

Still, Lane had high expectations heading into the visit, and as a result, the OV didn’t necessarily change the way he looked at the Orange.

“Not really,” Lane said. “Because I already had looked at (SU) as a place I would want to be at."

Lane sets a timeline for a decision

Lane’s offer sheet also includes, among others, Temple, Eastern Michigan, Connecticut and Bryant.

Heading into the visit, Lane said he was going to make a decision at the beginning of the football season.

That timeline has since moved up.

"I’m going to make my decision at the end of June,” Lane said.

Atlantic City is coming off a 10-2 season, and Lane was at the center of their success.

"I am an aggressive pass rushing DE,” Lane said.

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