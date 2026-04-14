Here’s 3 Texas A&M Players Houston Could Struggle Facing On Tuesday Night

Get hyped for another exciting mid-week matchup.

This time, it is Texas A&M baseball hosting Houston at Blue Bell Park for an exciting non-conference contest for both clubs.

Last time the Cougars played a ranked team was when the Longhorns visited Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, and things didn’t go as planned for the opposing team. This time, there is an opportunity to do it again, but on the opposing team’s grass.

It’ll be head coach Todd Whitting facing off against head coach Michael Earley. Both schools have dangerous lineups and pitching staffs that can cause trouble, but are likely going to be all about stopping the tip of the lineup that A&M has, so these are three hot hitters to limit at the plate.

Caden Sorrell

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) scores against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies leader in home runs is Caden Sorrell, and don’t be surprised if he is extra aggressive at the plate once again and attacks the baseball like he has all season. He’s sitting at 17 long balls already this season and has consistently been the guy in the dugout who has been reliable to hammer a ball over the fence in clutch situations. He has done it multiple times this year already.

This season, the veteran is leading the team in batting average at. right now with 57 RBIs and 50 hits. He’s been part of the World Series team that made it to Omaha a few years ago and is trying to help this team reach the promised land once again.

Gavin Grahovac

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a brutal injury last year that ended Gavin Grahovac’s season, the infielder has been doing bigger and better things since he was the first base coach after being shut down for the year. The Orange, California native is playing like his old self and is making the big plays on the field and belting balls in the open gaps and over the wall.

Over the season, the Villa Park High School player is solid in OPS, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s been toward the top of the lineup all year and is one of the teammates who is going to provide that leadership and show his maturity in everything he does. He’ll do his best to put Houston’s pitching staff in a jam that will be hard to get out of.

Jake Duer

A graduate of Marcus High School has been a great addition to Earley’s club after transferring from FAU. When he was there, he was the right fielder and the DH before coming to Aggieland. While at FAU, he recorded a hit in 30 of his 34 appearances before getting injured. He was disciplined at the plate and still is, as he is batting well over .300 this season.

The 6-foot-1 senior from Flower Mound, Texas is crushing the ball when he steps in the box and will attempt to continue his hot streak he has been on. Right now, he sits at an average of .341 with an OPS of .991, an on-base percentage of .471, and a slugging percentage of .520. Expect another notable outing from Duer.