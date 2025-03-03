Michael Earley Recaps Texas A&M Win vs. Rice: 'Glad We Got Down'
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team got a much-needed win Sunday night in Houston, taking down the hometown Rice Owls in a 14-4 run-rule victory at the Astros Foundation College Classic.
No. 1 Texas A&M headed into the contest on a four-game losing streak, which included a pair of upset losses at home to Cal Poly (Feb. 23) and Texas State (Feb. 25) before a pair of defeats to Arizona and Oklahoma State to start the College Classic.
It's hardly been smooth sailing for first-year head coach Michael Earley but he's keeping a steady head as the team continues to figure itself out.
When speaking to the media following Sunday's win over Rice, Earley admitted he was glad the Aggies fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning. From there, Kaeden Kent hit a two-run homer in the top of the third and A&M never really looked back.
"You know, looking back in the moment, I didn't love it, but I'm glad we got down," Earley said. "I'm glad we got down, and that got tested a little bit, and it takes a minute to get that feeling back."
Earley added some major praise for Kent, who finished with three RBI, highlighted by a pair of home runs on just two hits.
"The skill set is clearly there, in my opinion, just from a bat-to-ball, and he's gotten a lot better the last couple years, but he brings tenacity and a mentality that you can't teach, and I love that about him," Earley said.
The Aggies will host the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday.
"We're gonna take this as a win, and we're gonna put the past behind us and we're gonna keep rolling."
