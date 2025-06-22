Big 12 Pitcher Commits to Texas A&M Aggies From Transfer Portal
With the offseason in full swing and the transfer portal wide open, Texas A&M has made some stellar moves, getting solid players left and right for the 2026 season. The Aggies picked up left-handed pitcher Carson Bailey from Baylor, per an announcement on social media. He pitched 53.1 innings as freshman.
Bailey, the incoming sophomore from Richardson, Texas, decided that his time at Baylor was finished as he moved on to new beginnings in Aggieland. In his single season with the Bears, Bailey had a dominant walk-to-strikeout ratio, striking out 56 batters while walking 21.
Although it has yet to be confirmed, Texas A&M may be losing star left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager to the 2025 MLB Draft, opening up a spot for a new starter, whether that comes from the bullpen or Bailey.
As a freshman, Bailey certainly had his highs and lows this season, posting a 3-3 record over 13 appearances. Bailey threw a career high six innings against Arizona State in early May and although the Bears lost 4-1, Bailey pitched well, recording six strikeouts and giving up two earned runs.
Bailey was also able to record his career-high strikeout number against Kansas State in late March with seven, in Baylor's stellar run-rule victory over the Wildcats, 19-4. With a freshman putting up these numbers in his first ever season of college baseball, it should be exciting to see how he continues to improve under a new pitching and coaching staff.
All in all, coming out of the transfer portal, Bailey is a great pick up for the Aggies, adding more strength and dominance to the bullpen, as it seems you can never have too many guys wanting to record outs and win.
Bailey ended his freshman year at Baylor with a 4.89 ERA over 53.1 innings pitched with a 3-3 record, compiling 56 strikeouts and 21 walks giving up a total of 49 hits.