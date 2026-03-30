Where Texas A&M Sits in the Rankings After Undefeated Week

Last week was one of pure success for the Texas A&M Aggies, starting with a quiet 5-1 midweek victory over the Houston Christian Huskies and ending with a weekend of dominance in Columbia over the Missouri Tigers.

During their first sweep of the 2026 season, the Aggies scored in double digits all three games and also put together a seven-run inning during each game as well, outscoring Mizzou 39-18 on the weekend.

During this time, the Aggies were seated in the 25th spot in the weekly ranks, according to D1Baseball, and with this kind of performance, there was no way that A&M was staying put.

Texas A&M Climbs Drastically In Rank After 4-0 Week

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

In the new edition of the Top 25 ranks from the D1Baseball magazine released Monday morning, the elite production of the Maroon and White was heavily taken into account, as they were given a five-spot promotion on the list to number 20.

The Aggies now sit behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who also moved up five spots in the weekly ranks, and are now ahead of their conference foes, the Florida Gators.

The top three remained the same, with the UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sitting idle on the podium of the list.

Both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers had some rough weeks in conference play, and they fell from 4 and 5, respectively, all the way down to 17 and 18.

On the flip side, the Alabama Crimson Tide saw an even steeper rise in the list, going from unranked to No. 16 after their sweep over Auburn during the course of the weekend.

Texas A&M now returns to College Station for week-long homestand, hosting the Sam Houston State Bearkats Tuesday night before they welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Blue Bell Park to continue the conference slate in the 2026 season.

Here are the updated top 25 rankings, per D1Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) Texas Longhorns

3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

4) Mississippi State Bulldogs

5) Georgia Bulldogs

6) North Carolina Tar Heels

7) Florida State Seminoles

8) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

9) Oregon State Beavers

10) Virginia Cavaliers

11) Oklahoma Sooners

12) USC Trojans

13) West Virginia Mountaineers

14) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

15) Oregon State Beavers

16) Alabama Crimson Tide

17) Arkansas Razorbacks

18) Auburn Tigers

19) Nebraska Cornhuskers

20) Texas A&M Aggies

21) Florida Gators

22) Boston College Eagles

23) UCF Knights

24) Kentucky Wildcats

25) Arizona State Sun Devils

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