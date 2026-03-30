Where Texas A&M Sits in the Rankings After Undefeated Week
Last week was one of pure success for the Texas A&M Aggies, starting with a quiet 5-1 midweek victory over the Houston Christian Huskies and ending with a weekend of dominance in Columbia over the Missouri Tigers.
During their first sweep of the 2026 season, the Aggies scored in double digits all three games and also put together a seven-run inning during each game as well, outscoring Mizzou 39-18 on the weekend.
During this time, the Aggies were seated in the 25th spot in the weekly ranks, according to D1Baseball, and with this kind of performance, there was no way that A&M was staying put.
Texas A&M Climbs Drastically In Rank After 4-0 Week
In the new edition of the Top 25 ranks from the D1Baseball magazine released Monday morning, the elite production of the Maroon and White was heavily taken into account, as they were given a five-spot promotion on the list to number 20.
The Aggies now sit behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who also moved up five spots in the weekly ranks, and are now ahead of their conference foes, the Florida Gators.
The top three remained the same, with the UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sitting idle on the podium of the list.
Both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers had some rough weeks in conference play, and they fell from 4 and 5, respectively, all the way down to 17 and 18.
On the flip side, the Alabama Crimson Tide saw an even steeper rise in the list, going from unranked to No. 16 after their sweep over Auburn during the course of the weekend.
Texas A&M now returns to College Station for week-long homestand, hosting the Sam Houston State Bearkats Tuesday night before they welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Blue Bell Park to continue the conference slate in the 2026 season.
Here are the updated top 25 rankings, per D1Baseball:
1) UCLA Bruins
2) Texas Longhorns
3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
4) Mississippi State Bulldogs
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) North Carolina Tar Heels
7) Florida State Seminoles
8) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
9) Oregon State Beavers
10) Virginia Cavaliers
11) Oklahoma Sooners
12) USC Trojans
13) West Virginia Mountaineers
14) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
15) Oregon State Beavers
16) Alabama Crimson Tide
17) Arkansas Razorbacks
18) Auburn Tigers
19) Nebraska Cornhuskers
20) Texas A&M Aggies
21) Florida Gators
22) Boston College Eagles
23) UCF Knights
24) Kentucky Wildcats
25) Arizona State Sun Devils
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03