No. 22 Texas A&M Drops SEC Opener To No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

After mustering a 15-1 record in the pre-conference play stage of the season, loss number two came much sooner than Texas A&M was likely expecting, falling short in their first SEC game of the year Friday night against the Oklahoma Sooners, 8-7, in Norman.

What started off as an upset in the making only resulted in the Aggies themselves leaving Kimrey Family Stadium upset after their offensive flame slowly burned out throughout the course of the contest.

Coming just 24 hours after the Texas A&M men's basketball team also tasted defeat at the hands of the Sooners, this is simply salt in the wound that dates back to the two team's scraps as members of the Big 12 Conference.

Aggies Collapse Against Sooners For Second Loss in 2026

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first inning saw the Aggies come out of the gate hot, providing starting pitcher Shane Sdao with four runs of offensive support before he even stepped foot on the mound.

Chris Hacopian's first start in two weeks saw him bat in the first run of the game for the Maroon and White, producing a double into left field that scored Gavin Grahovac.

Two more runs would come across for the Aggies after a throwing error by Oklahoma third baseman Jason Walk airmailed home plate, and a passed ball during the next at-bat allowed designated hitter Wesley Jordan, who was making his first start in nearly three weeks, to come home easily, giving the Aggies a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

The Sooners would soon show why they are a top 10-ranked team in the bottom half of the same inning, however, as a triple by Brendan Brock put OU on the board, and a sacrifice fly would soon score Brock himself to cut A&M's lead in half.

From then on, it was a story of one step forward and two steps back for Michael Earley's men. A double from Bear Harrison in the third inning that scored Terrence Kiel II was countered with two separate RBI singles by the Sooners, the very next half inning.

The same exact scenario played out in the sixth inning, as a two-RBI single off the bat of Jordan was answered with back-to-back homers from Brock and Jaxon Willits, the latter of whom was ejected from the game after spiking his bat in the direction of the A&M dugout while he was trotting the bases.

The two shots brought in three runs, tying the game at seven apiece, which is where the score remained until the bottom of the eighth, where a sacrifice fly by center fielder Dasan Harris brought in Walk, and that was all that Oklahoma needed to take Game 1 of the weekend series.

Clayton Freshcorn took the loss for the Aggies, his first of the season.

As the Aggies did receive Hacopian and Jordan back in the lineup, relief pitcher Josh Stewart was forced to exit the contest before his appearance could even begin, as he was seen holding his arm in pain during his warmup in the sixth inning, and he was taken out quickly by Earley.

Stewart missed all of the 2025 season with injury, and the last thing the team and Stewart want is for the grad student out of Georgetown to miss another campaign.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 4:00 PM Saturday.