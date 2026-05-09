Why Texas A&M Is Changing Its Pitching Rotation, What It Means Going Forward

No. 9 Texas A&M baseball will took the field against No. 20 Ole Miss on Friday with postseason projections on the line. Both the Aggies and Rebels were coming off series losses, making this weekend's series a pivotal contest for the pair of hungry competitors.

Instead, Texas A&M lost the opener, 5-3.

“They’ve got really good starting pitching,” head coach Michael Earley said in Thursday’s press conference. “They’ve got some high octane in the bullpen. They’ve got Elliot on Friday; he’s a veteran. I remember facing him in his freshman year in 2022 … I remember him being really, really good. From a physicality standpoint, they’re a really big team. They’ve got a lot of power.”

This weekend’s challenge becomes even more significant, given A&M’s current standing in the Southeastern Conference. Aggies hold a SEC record of 15-8, 36-10 overall, and rank second in conference standings. But after a disappointing loss then-No. 8 Auburn at home, A&M will search for a much-needed win to get back on track.

“Always a tough opponent in what's a tough environment,” Earley said. “Coach Bianco’s teams always play tough and play hard. They want guys who can strike you out and guys who can run the ball out of the yard and play good baseball.”

As the stakes rise, A&M is making a notable change to its weekend pitching rotation.

LHP Ethan Darden took the mound on Friday in place of LHP Shane Sdao

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the first time this season, left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao didn't tart on Friday night. Instead, fellow southpaw Ethan Darden got the start.

“I think he’s done well this year,” Earley said. “If you look at his stats and what he’s done, he’s got experience starting, which may have played a role … the buzz word has been ‘opener’. If you’re ever going to use an opener, you don’t say it's an opener, because you don’t want the other team to prepare. You’ve got one time to shock them.”

With the Aggies just 3-5 in SEC series openers, Earley believed a different look on Friday could help A&M establish early momentum. Against SEC opponents, Darden holds a 4.35 ERA, allowing only 11 hits and five earned runs through 10.1 innings, which might give the Maroon and White the spark that they've been searching for.

“This is a situation where we want Darden to go and get as many outs as possible,” Earley said. “It’s not tied to a certain amount; we just want to make sure, if it were a relief appearance, we get him out at the right time. He’s getting the ball, and we think he’s done a good job.”

Before transferring to A&M in 2026, Darden played three seasons with Clemson, securing an ERA of 5.58, claiming 121 strikeouts, through 162 innings. That veteran experience was one of the qualities Earley and his teammates pointed to when discussing the move.

“He’s going to have a lot of fun,” right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn said in Thursday’s press conference. “He’s going to compete. He’s done it for a while. He’s a veteran. He’s been in these situations, he’s been about it, so it's going to be fun to watch.”

While Ole Miss will now prepare for Darden, Earley made it clear the move says less about Sdao being removed and more about redefining his role in the Aggies' bullpen.

“Shane’s role even increases and becomes more important,” Earley said. “Shane Sdao is pitching. We’re just trying to change up the feel and the look for him a little bit to get him going and have some consistency.”

According to Earley, Friday's rotation shakeup won't cut Sdao out of the picture — it'll only change the point in the game that he takes the mound.

“We want to get four to six innings out of him on a weekend,” Earley said. “However we’re able to get that, we will, based on what he can do. When he comes in and where he comes in is to be determined. Shane hasn’t had the year that he’s wanted to have … we need Shane to be good … so we need to see how he does out of the bullpen and put him in situations that are going to be pretty big.”

The adjustment comes after a difficult road back for Sdao, who was one of A&M’s most dependable arms before injury interrupted his momentum.

Over the course of Sdao's first two seasons in Aggieland, the Montgomery, Texas native held a record of 9-2 with a 3.87 ERA. However, Sdao missed out on A&M's Men's College World Series run in 2024, courtesy of a torn ligament. The southpaw missed the entirety of the 2025 season, only to return with a lackluster performance in 2026.

“We’re not burying Shane Sdao,” Earley said. “If anything, it’s a different role, but it's going to be as important, if not more important.”

That sentiment echoed through the clubhouse, where teammates viewed the change as a shift in role—not a demotion.

“We’re going to see Shane,” Freshcorn said. “It’s not something to worry about. I’m proud of him. He could have taken it any way. He came up to me in the weight room and was like, ‘I was just told that going in on Friday, but I’m excited to go. I know that I’m going to get my chance, and when I get it, I’m not going to miss it.’”

Freshcorn also believes Sdao’s move to the bullpen could unlock another side of his game.

“I think the pen and starting are completely opposite,” Freshcorn said. “You have to build up a little bit of adrenaline for starting, and there are nerves, but coming out of the pen is a little different. He’s done both. So he’s going to be comfortable … he’s going to be fine, but he’s going to get a little bit more juice pumped, and we’re going to see a couple of 96’s, 97’s out of him.”

With only a handful of SEC games remaining and postseason seeding at stake, the move isn’t about panic—it’s about putting A&M's pitching staff in the best possible position to end the season.

“These games are really important because of where you’re going to be placed,” Earley said. “I don’t talk to these guys about the postseason … we just talk about playing the next game. It’s our job to send that consistent message and just continue … when the season’s over, we’ll see where we’re at, and continue trying to have one-game win streaks.”

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