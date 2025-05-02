Texas A&M Star Jace LaViolette Previews LSU Series, Reflects On Recent Struggles
Texas A&M baseball faces its fifth top-5 ranked opponent when it takes on the LSU Tigers this weekend.
Junior center fielder Jace LaViolette, who played a major role in the Aggies’ 2024 College World Series Final run, has struggled to start the 2025 campaign. In a year where LaViolette was slated to be the first overall pick in the MLB draft and the Aggies were ranked No. 1 to start the season, to say LaViolette and Co. have not lived up to expectations would be an understatement.
LaViolette’s struggles mounted in Tuesday’s midweek matchup against Lamar, where he struck out three times on his way to an 0-for-six day behind the plate.
”Tuesday I was pretty in the dumps after probably one of the worst games in college I’ve ever played,” LaViolette said in a press conference on Thursday. “At the same time, like I look at it and I’m like you know what like I could be somewhere totally different doing something totally different that I don’t love. Instead, I get to come here every day. Even though I went 0-for-six I still got to do the thing that I love.”
LaViolette was in the midst of fighting out of his slump before his Tuesday disaster. He says he is confident in his ability to get back to where he needs to be.
“How many at-bats can I go through without getting in my own way,” LaViolette said. ”The more I can do that, the more successful I can be.”
Part of the Aggies' struggles have been injury-related. They are down multiple pitchers, star infielder Gavin Grahova,c and were missing outfielder Caden Sorrell’s light-tower power. Despite the losses, the Aggies have managed to turn their season around.
“It could always be worse,” LaViolette said. “ I think this year’s a testament to what this team’s been through.”
For LaViolette, the LSU series hits close to home. The A&M standout was committed to LSU before ultimately deciding to be an Aggie. The southpaw slugger spent four years of his life living in Lafayette, Louisiana before his family moved to the Lone Star State.
“All my family still lives in Louisiana, so they’re excited to watch this,” LaViolette said. ”But at the same time, it’s just another weekend.”