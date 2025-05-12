Michael Earley Addresses Texas A&M's 'Disappointing' Series vs. Missouri
From nearly locked into the playoffs to now hanging on by a thread, Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team have some adjustments to make after their disastrous series against the Missouri Tigers last weekend.
It started what seemed to be an easy breeze of a weekend. The Aggies started Friday night out strong, blasting off to a 6-1 lead by the end of the third inning after two home runs from Jace LaViolette and a three-run shot by Blake Binderup.
However, that's where the offense would stall for the Aggies on the night.
After Binderup's three-run homer in Friday night's game, for the rest of the game and the two games that followed, the Aggie offense combined for two runs on just four hits.
Yes, two runs on four hits in 24 innings.
Missouri took full advantage of the struggling A&M offense, scoring 22 runs in those 24 innings on 34 hits to sweep the Aggies and secure their first three SEC wins on the 2025 season.
Compared to the Aggie lineup that has been giving some of the NCAA's top teams a run for their money in the past month or so, this comes as a very sudden and upsetting drop off, and at the worst possible time, too.
And head coach Michael Earley couldn't agree more, as he gave his own thoughts on the sweep after Sunday's 10-1 loss.
"I mean, we got a pretty basic approach, trying to stay on balls, hit them hard, lay off the off speed pitches, but uh, yeah we just didn't do. We did not play well. It's just disappointing," Earley told the media. "We went through a point where when we struck the ball, we didn't strike it well enough and we didn't have any hits. I think we had two hits today and one of them was a home run. They threw strikes and we didn't do anything with it."
In fact, the effort was so lackluster on the weekend, the head coach couldn't even come up with a word to describe series against the Tigers.
"I really don't even know what the word is, because it's more than that," Earley said. "I feel terrible for these guys. They put everything into this and just, it's tough."
Despite the Aggies now with their backs against the wall, Earley has not lost faith in his team, as the Aggies still have one final series against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
"I mean, we got to go and win. There's no secret about that, so we will just take it game by game and see where it ends up."
The Aggies and Bulldogs begin their season finale Thursday at 5:00 PM from Foley Field on the SEC Network.