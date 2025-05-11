Texas A&M Drops Final Home Series vs. Missouri Tigers
Two games against Missouri and now two disappointing finishes for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M again fell short against the Missouri Tigers Saturday afternoon in College Station, a 4-1 ball game that included a near two-hour weather delay in the third inning.
Contrary to how last night's game finished, the Tigers led this one the whole way, which started off in the very first inning with an RBI groundout by Kaden Peer and a solo home run by Chris Patterson.
As for the Aggie offense, it was a day to forget to say the least, as the team only gathered a measly two hits on the afternoon, and the first one didn't even come until the sixth inning.
Keegan Knutson doubled in the eighth inning to score Cayden Nicoletto, Pierre Seals' double in the ninth scored Tyler Macon. Blake Binderup would hit in the Aggies lone run of the game in the ninth, but the Texas A&M bats just simply did not have an answer for the Tiger arms Saturday, as the Aggies would go down 12 times by way of the strikeout, as Missouri would take their second consecutive conference win after entering the weekend without having a single victory against SEC opponents.
As for the Aggies, their playoff hopes have taken a traumatic hit, as even a win in Sunday's game might still have the Aggies just barely on the cut line for the field of 64 that qualifies for the NCAA Regionals.
From the red hot offense we saw against teams like Tennessee, Arkansas, and even South Carolina, the Aggie bats have cooled off tremendously in the recent series against Texas, LSU, and now Missouri.
Bad pitch selection and fielding errors, the same two flaws that spelled disaster for the team earlier in the year, have seemed to creep their way back into the Aggie dugout, and late inning woes have also seemed to find their way back to College Station, especially after Friday night's collapse against the Tigers.
As the Aggies approach their final game in 2025 in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park, this series against Missouri can pretty much be summed up the same way the Aggies' 2025 season has gone:
"What happened?"
Sunday's first pitch between the Aggies and Tigers is scheduled for 1:00 PM.