Mother of Texas A&M Outfielder Criticizes Michael Earley

Needless to say, not many Texas A&M baseball fans were happy after the Aggies were bounced from their own home regional after dropping two straight games against the USC Trojans.

Emotions do tend to run high in situations like this, and for good reason, but there are some people that take their emotions to a whole different level, and one of those people includes Amy Chestnut, the mother of Texas A&M outfielder Travis Chestnut, who played the 2026 season in College Station as a graduate student, returning to Aggieland following a brief stint with St. Edwards.

In a fiery post on Instagram, Amy left no words unsaid about her opinions on the season and the performance of head coach Michael Earley, as well as the scarce playing time that her son received, similar to that of a Little League parent wondering why their boy isn't on the field.

Amy Chestnut Criticizes Michael Earley, Texas A&M Baseball

Texas A&M Aggies center fielder Travis Chestnut (4) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In an Instagram post that has since been edited, Chestnut let it all out regarding the Aggie baseball team, her son, and everything in between.

"Mike Earley had one of the most talented rosters and couldn't get out of his own regional. A roster loaded with talent that failed to reach potential. At some point, the excuses run out," the mother began.

Amy would go on making a claim for her son to earn more time throughout the year, bringing up his contribution to the team during their 2024 College World Series run.

"In 2024, Travis posted a .441 OBP, led the team in stolen bases with 18, scored 41 runs, and drove in 13 RBIs, all in 107 at-bats," typed Chestnut. "He was one of the team's most effective players at getting on base, creating pressure, and changing games with this speed, yet he spent much of the season fighting for opportunities. He was one of the many who sat the bench despite having the ability to contribute."

The outfielder's mother continued her criticism of Earley and his supposed lack of initiative.

"Great coaches win close games, make adjustments, play small ball when needed, and get the most out of their roster," she said. "They have the confidence to make decisions when decisions need to be made and take ownership of the outcome without fear. They lead their team instead of looking around the dugout for someone else to make the call."

She concluded her rant by thanking the A&M fans and their support for her son and saying the next chapter will be even better.

Baseball rosters are chocked full of star players that are full of potential, and the coaches make their lineups based on who they trust the most in certain situations, and clearly Chestnut wasn't in that list for Michael Earley except for the 13 starts and 29 appearances he made in the 2026 season.

The Texas A&M team was absolutely stacked with talent. Chestnut said it herself in the opening part of her post. Even Terrence Kiel II, another speedster for the Maroon and White, had to take a ride on the bench in favor of Jorian Wilson.

This isn't Little League anymore. No one is guaranteed anything on the diamond. That's the nature of the game, and when you think about it, nine spots isn't a whole lot, so there is a reason that all of those other players were riding the bench. Only so many can play.

That's how it's always been, and as it looks now, nothing is going to change in the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.