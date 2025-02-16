Myles Patton Shines, Jace LaViolette Homers Again As No. 1 Texas A&M Sweeps Elon
This is the start that the 12th Man expected from the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies.
The Aggies were able to complete their season-opening sweep of the Elon Phoenix with a 12-6 win after eight innings of play Sunday afternoon.
Centerfielder Jace LaViolette continued his hot streak at the plate, putting the Maroon and White on the board with a two-run shot into the right field bleachers in the first inning.
The Aggies would extend their lead in the fourth inning, with runs batted in by Jacob Galloway and Gavin Grahovac.
The following inning was really what sealed the deal for the Ags, as Kaeden Kent sent a grand slam over the right field wall, which was later followed up by a two-run Galloway homer as a part of a six-run inning for the Aggies.
Wyatt Henseler notched his second RBI with the Aggies, scoring Galloway on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher Myles Patton earned a well-deserved win in his College Station debut. In his five innings of work, he allowed only four hits, zero walks, and struck out eight batters, capping off a solid mound performance by the lefty trio of Patton, Justin Lamkin, and Ryan Prager over the course of the weekend.
The Aggies will almost certainly retain their top spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, as they now turn their attention to the McNeese State Cowboys for a Tuesday night showdown between the two Texas schools.
The first pitch for the game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
