Jace LaViolette Homers Twice as No. 1 Texas A&M Run-Rules Elon

Texas A&M Aggies baseball moved to 2-0 this season after a convincing win over Elon.

Zach Dimmitt

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies began the Michael Earley era with a win over Elon on Friday. And despite an early scare in the second game of the series Saturday, the Aggies bats came alive, leading A&M to a 16-6 run-rule win over the Phoenix in seven innings.

Texas A&M centerfielder Jace LaViolette finished with five RBI and just two hits, both of which were home runs in the first and sixth inning. The last homer was a grand slam that sent the Aggies to the seventh inning with a 10-run lead, which meets the SEC's run-rule requirement.

Jace Laviolette
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Elon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a single from catcher Alex Duffey and a RBI walk.

Texas A&M answered quickly and never looked back. The Aggies got three runs in the bottom of the first, starting with a solo dinger from LaViolette and a two-run Hayden Schott homer two at-bats later.

Elon tied things up at 3-3 in the third, but this was the last glimmer of hope for the Phoenix. The Aggies scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-3 lead before Texas A&M outfielder Gavin Grahovac solo homered in the bottom of the fourth.

The Aggies will close out the series against Elon on Sunday at 1 p.m. Texas A&M will then welcome McNeese to College Station on Tuesday.

