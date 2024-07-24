Aggies Star Ryan Prager Announces Return To Texas A&M For 2025 Season
It seems that one of Texas A&M's draftees will be sticking around for at least one more season.
Their ace.
After being drafted in the third round, 81st overall by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft, left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager announced Wednesday that he will be forgoing his professional selection and returning to Aggieland for the 2025 season.
The lefty out of Dallas etched his name as Texas A&M's ace this past season as a redshirted sophomore, starting in 19 games, going 97.2 innings, compiling nine wins and only a single loss, striking out 124 batters, and ending the year with a 2.95 ERA.
Prager was acclaimed for his stellar sophomore effort, finding himself on the second-team All-SEC and second-team All-American.
Prager was a vital piece of Texas A&M's road to Omaha this past season, dominating from his Opening Day start all the way to the playoffs, which saw him deliver memorable performances against Texas (6.1 IP, 7 K, 4 H) in the Bryan-College Station Regional and also carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against a red-hot Kentucky Wildcats squad in Omaha right before they took on the Tennessee Volunteers in the finals.
In the two years he has taken the mound in a Maroon and White uniform, each season has resulted in the Aggies finding themselves in Omaha fighting for a title.
With the addition of charismatic head coach Michael Earley, as well as new pitching coach Jason Kelly, Prager's leadership amongst the rotation and bullpen, and overall performance on the mound are sure to lead the Aggies to Omaha for the second straight season.