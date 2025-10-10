New-Look Texas A&M Baseball Squad Set For Second Fall Ball Matchup
The 2025 baseball season was one to forget for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Heading into the season,the Aggies were the No. 1 team in the country and fully expected to be back in Omaha, especially after retaining most of their incredible talent from the season before. After a disappointing year, the Fightin’ Farmers missed out on the playoffs.
Ready to flip the script in the upcoming season, coach Michael Earley and the Aggies are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a 12-inning scrimmage on Friday night.
Michael Earley: Redemption
Last week, the Aggies beat the Sam Houston Bearkats 22-7 in a similarly styled scrimmage.
“For the most part, it was good,” Earley said of last week’s contest. “We didn’t play quite as well as what the score read. I think there’s some little things we’ve got to do better, especially on the base paths and some situational hitting stuff. Thought we pitched it well, played overall solid defense…. It was fine, it was solid. Definitely stuff to build off of, but also show that we got a pretty good foundation and a team that has a chance to be pretty good.”
With all of Texas A&M’s weekend starting pitchers departing through the MLB Draft, fall ball is one of the most crucial times in finding out who will be good to go come Spring. Earley said one pitcher who will be getting the starting nod Friday is definitely on track to be a weekend starter this season.
“Weston [Moss] proved himself and he has a ton of equity in this program,” Earley said. “We anticipate at this moment him being one of those weekend guys. He’s definitely earned it from past performance, but more so earned it with what he’s done this fall.”
Another question mark was the status of starting pitchers departing through Shane Sdao, who was sidelined all of last season with an injury.
“He’s right on track,” Earley said. “Should get in some live hitters at some point in November. He’ll get to go up against Gavin Grahovac and guys like that. We’ll have some pretty good matchups here with no one on the baseball field, which will be fun to see.”
TCU coming to town marks the first meeting between the two teams since the 2022 Bryan-College Station regional final, where the Aggies beat the Horned Frogs 15-9 to seal the deal and earn a Super Regional spot.