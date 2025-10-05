Texas A&M Baseball Defeats Sam Houston State in Fall Exhibition Game
Still approximately four months before the 2026 college baseball season gets underway, the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team held one of their two fall exhibition games scheduled for the remainder of 2025, hosting the Sam Houston State Bearkats Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
And the result of the game was one the 12th Man wish they could've seen more of during the regular season in 2025, a 22-7 win over the Bearkats coming from 24 hits from the Maroon and White.
Weston Moss started the game for the Ags, facing only the three batters in the first inning, but striking out two of them. From there, Aiden Sims would lead the Aggie pitching with his four strikeouts in two innings.
Freshman Shine in Exhibition Win
The Aggie baseball team had many stars leave College Station for the MLB draft, including Jace LaViolette and Kaeden Kent, and so Friday night was the time for some freshman and other younger players to show their worth and how they will benefit the Aggie team going forward.
And two freshmen in particular did just that.
Shortstop Nico Partida and utility player Luke Billings were both very prolific in the win over Sam Houston, with each of them smashing a home run and provided four runs batted in on the night.
Jorian Wilson, an outfielder out of Hallettsville, TX, also showed his offensive prowess by notching a pair of base hits while also hitting in two runs and walking twice.
The 2025 Texas A&M baseball season started as one of hope and optimism for the Aggie faithful, fresh off of a 2024 run that saw them come within one win of a national championship against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Aggies started atop the D1Baseball.com rankings, and how the mighty would fall in College Station within the first month of play.
Every step forward seemed to be followed by two steps back as five wins to start the season would give way to four straight losses and as conference play started, the Aggies were 10-6 on the season and just barely hanging on to their ranking in the Top 25.
After being swept by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first conference series, the Aggies were out of the rankings barely a month after they began the season as the top-ranked team, and would never find themselves in the rankings for the remainder of the season.
The Aggies will host another fall exhibition game, their final one of the season, against the TCU Horned Frogs at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM, and admission to the game is free of cost.