No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies Run-Rule Prairie View A&M in Shutout Win
The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves back in the win column, run-ruling the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a 14-0 shutout Tuesday night in their final pre-conference game.
The offensive showing only included one home run but also included the Aggies taking advantage of many errors by the Panthers to either score runners or put runners in scoring position.
Making up for the lack of offense Sunday afternoon, the Ags would score a run in every single inning of offense Tuesday night.
The Aggies started things off quick in the first inning, with RBI singles by Wyatt Henseler and Terrence Kiel II to put the team ahead early after the first inning, 2-0.
The second inning saw Kaeden Kent score Bear Harrison on a sacrifice fly, which was followed by a Hayden Schott RBI single the following inning that brought the speedy Terrence Kiel II home.
And then came the fourth inning.
The first of the team's seven runs came when Jace LaViolette was nailed with a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Harrison. This would begin a string of scoring plays that lasted for six straight batters.
After LaViolette was hit, Wyatt Henseler walked to score Sawyer Farr as the bases remained loaded.
Gavin Kash would empty up the bases slightly with a two-run double to right center, scoring Kent and LaViolette.
Terrence Kiel II would then smash a single down the right field line to score Henseler and move Kash up to third, and he would go on to score after Hayden Schott singled to left.
Jamal George would then score Kiel II on a sacrifice fly to cap off the eight-run inning for the Aggies, putting the score at an incredible 11-0.
The scoring wouldn't stop there, as Jace LaViolette launched the lone home run of the game for A&M in the fifth inning that also included Ben Royo scoring on a throwing error by the Prairie View shortstop.
And finally, Sam Erickson would score Bear Harrison with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, Gavin Lyons didn't allow any runs to cross in the top of the seventh inning, and that was all she wrote on the midweek contest.
With the bats awake and alive again, the Aggies will now enter the crunch time portion of the season as they welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Blue Bell Park this weekend for the first conference games of 2025.
