Grahovac Homer, 3-Hit Night by Henseler Lift No. 1 Texas A&M Over Cal Poly
The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies remained undefeated to start the 2025 season Friday night, downing the Cal Poly Mustangs by a score of 6-1.
It seemed that the frigid College Station weather would put a damper on any hopes of an offensive battle Friday night between the Aggies and the Mustangs.
And for the first four innings that was the case, as the Aggies only had a 1-0 lead thanks to a Hayden Schott groundout that scored Jace LaViolette.
The Aggies didn't see another run added to the board until Gavin Grahovac led off the fifth inning with a home run to left field, which was followed by Schott insuring the lead with a two-RBI single that scored Wyatt Henseler and LaViolette, giving the Aggies a 4-0 lead after five innings.
LaViolette himself would notch an RBI with a double in the sixth inning that scored Grahovac, extending the Maroon and White lead to 5-0.
Cal Poly was shut out until the seventh inning, scoring a run off of a fielder's choice double play, but the Aggies would score another run in the bottom of the inning with a Jacob Galloway double off the wall that scored Terrence Kiel Jr.
Wyatt Henseler kept his bat hot during the chilly night, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate.
Ryan Prager went five innings, allowing four hits, two walks, and striking out two Mustang hitters. Weston Moss and Brad Rudis pitched in relief and sealed the deal for the Aggies.
The Aggies and Mustangs will pick back up tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. from Blue Bell Park
