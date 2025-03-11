No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers: Live Game Log
The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies will host the Prairie View A&M Panthers for their midweek competition, in what will be their final game before the start of conference play for the 2025 season.
The team is fresh off a series win against the New Mexico State Aggies, which would have been a series sweep if it wasn't for Sunday's 4-1 loss that saw Kaeden Kent's third-inning home run as the only run support for the Maroon and White.
This is without a doubt not the start the Aggies were looking for when the season began, but the team still carry a 9-6 record and a 19th-place ranking in the D1Baseball Rankings.
The Aggies are still a solid offensive team, as Kent's homer in the Sunday game was his sixth straight contest with an extra base hit.
Friday night's game was a huge night of offense from the starting nine, with two-run home runs by Wyatt Henseler and Jace LaViolette, as well as a grand slam off the bat of Gavin Kash contributing to an easy 19-0 run ruling of New Mexico State, making Sunday's result all the more head-scratching.
A win would still be needed to garner some momentum for the team as they head into their first conference games of the season this weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Be sure to check back here at 6:00 p.m. where we will be right here with your live updates as the action unfolds by each at-bat from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
