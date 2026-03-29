No. 25 Texas A&M Defeats Missouri For First SEC Series Win of 2026

The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies have officially won a series against an SEC opponent in the 2026 season, having defeated the Missouri Tigers 14-6 Saturday night in Columbia, bringing them to an even 4-4 record in conference play.

Gavin Grahovac and Nico Partida both recorded multi-homer performances drove in nine of the team's 14 runs during the win, clinching A&M's first series win at Taylor Field in Columbia since the 2017 season.

Gavin Lyons took the win in the contest after relieving starter Weston Moss, and Grant Cunningham secured his first save of the 2026 campaign.

Texas A&M Takes Game 2 Vs. Missouri For Series Win

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to last night, the Aggies jumped out to a big lead early but this time, they didn't let the Tigers even sniff it for the remainder of the game.

Left fielder Jake Duer and third baseman Nico Partida got the ball rolling in the first inning with RBI hits, and after the Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the second with a Keegan Knutson RBI, the Maroon and White broke the game open with a seven-run inning in the third.

Duer would double down the line to bring home Caden Sorrell for his second RBI of the day, and Terrence Kiel II and Bear Harrison would each draw walks with the bases loaded to score runs.

After a Boston Kellner sacrifice fly scored Blake Binderup, Gavin Grahovac cleared the bases with a three-run home run to give A&M a 9-1 lead after three.

The very next inning, Partida would extend the lead with the first of two home runs on the day, a two-run shot to left to score Duer and put Texas A&M ahead by double digits.

The Tigers got back three of those runs in their half of the fourth inning before Grahovac belted his second long ball of the afternoon with a two-run bomb in the fifth to put A&M ahead by nine.

After Missouri again dug one run into A&M's lead with a single by Kam Durnin in the bottom of the sixth, Partida would come through with his second homer of the game, a 415-foot blast to left, putting the Aggies at the 14 runs that they finished the game with.

With the series now decided, A&M will go for the sweep when the two teams meet again Sunday at 1:00 PM.

Top Performers

Gavin Grahovac: 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI

Nico Partida: 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Jake Duer: 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Grant Cunningham: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 K, SV

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