Ranking Texas A&M Baseball’s SEC Series Performances Thus Far

After a disappointing series loss to then-No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Texas A&M baseball remains ranked No. 8 in RPI, despite being outscored 26-13 over the three-game span.

The weekend’s defeat snapped the Aggies’ five-series winning streak and pushed their Southeastern Conference record to 15-8.

Looking at A&M’s season as a whole, how has it measured up to the formidable opponents of the SEC? With eight conference series under their belt, here’s how each of the Aggies’ weekend performances ranks against each other thus far.

8. Then-No. 8 Auburn | 1-2 Series Loss

A&M’s most recent series loss to Auburn finds itself at the bottom of the totem pole. The Aggies were outscored 18-5 in Game 1, earning their first run-rule loss since falling to No.1 UCLA at Globe Life Field on Feb. 28 — except this time, they lost at home.

Across the board, the Tigers mauled the Aggies through three games, outhitting the Maroon and White 35-18, with four fewer errors. Over the course of a weekend that featured a battered and bruised Chris Hacopian, an injury to Nico Partida and a Friday starter, Shane Sdao, who lasted only a single inning, A&M’s performances against Auburn rank last among its SEC body of work.

While both Game 2 and 3 were close contests, decided by only a single run, where an additional hit could have shifted momentum in the Aggies’ direction, A&M’s lackluster Game 1 performance outweighs its evenly-matched outings, despite a standout mound stand from Weston Moss.

More than just a series loss, this weekend exposed A&M’s lowest floor of the SEC slate. Being decisively outplayed in every phase of the game, especially at home, makes this series stand out negatively from other conference series. Even in the two one-run games, Auburn consistently dictated the pace, leaving little doubt about which team controlled the weekend.

7. Georgia | 1-2 Series Loss

Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley before the start of a NCAA baseball game | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies salvaged their weekend against the Bulldogs in Game 3 on March 22, defeating Georgia, 18-5, after seven innings. Regardless, by the finale, the series had already been lost.

A&M was outscored 17-6 through the first pair of games, allowing a season-high six home runs in the series opener. Shane Sdao had 11 strikeouts in Game 1, lasting 5.2 innings, but Georgia’s batters overpowered the southpaw, securing nine hits and five earned runs despite the Ks.

The Maroon and White got revenge, putting the pedal to the medal in the series-finale, run-ruling the Bulldogs with 16 hits, along with a pitching masterclass by Aiden Sims, securing eight strikeouts through 5.2 innings, allowing only a pair of base knocks.

While the Aggies returned to the firepower that was apparent during their non-conference schedule in the series finale, the bats were extremely cold before the run-rule victory. If A&M and Georgia meet again, maybe the story would be different. But on paper, the Bulldogs outplayed the Aggies in almost every category through Games 1 and 2, which ultimately led to the series loss.

Unlike the Auburn series, A&M at least flashed its ceiling against Georgia, showcasing an ability to dominate with its run-rule win. However, the inconsistency across the first two games outweighs that late surge, keeping this series near the bottom.

6. At Then-No. 9 Oklahoma | 1-2 Series Loss

As the opening series of A&M’s SEC schedule, the Aggies traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, for a trio of balanced battles against the Sooners.

In a hostile environment, A&M maintained an early lead in Game 1, led by Chris Hacopian, who went 2-3 at the plate in his first-ever conference contest, before Oklahoma surged back to steal a one-game series advantage.

The next day, three different Aggies sent long balls over the outfield fence to tie the series with a 9-5 victory.

Losing by only a single run, the series finale was arguably Aiden Sims' worst performance of the year, where he allowed eight runs and seven hits through 2.2 innings. Despite losing the series, the Aggies outscored the Sooners 27-25 over the three-game slate. With slightly better pitching, the inaugural conference weekend could have been different.

What separates this series from the Georgia loss is context. Ultimately, A&M put up a fight on a foreign field against a then-top 10 team, proving that it could trade punches offensively and even outproduce Oklahoma across the full weekend. The narrow margin in the finale and overall run differential suggest this was less about being outclassed and more about missed opportunities.

5. At No. 21 Florida | 2-1 Series Win

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators pounded the Aggies in the series opener, plating nine runs, while holding Michael Earley’s squad to only a pair of runs. To make matters worse, the Maroon and White’s star outfielder, Caden Sorrell, started 0-9 over the weekend, until finally reaching base in the series finale, where he went 1-5.

A&M fought back in Game 2, thanks to homers from Gavin Grahovac, Jorian Wilson, Bear Harrison and Nico Patida to tie the series at one apiece, before stealing Game 3 for a successful road trip.

Across the three-game stretch, the Aggies outscored the Gators by a small 15-14 margin. After an eye-opening Friday night defeat, the Maroon and White fought through adversity to add another conference series win to their repertoire.

This series marks one of A&M’s first examples of in-series adjustment. After being outmatched in Game 1, the Aggies recalibrated offensively and responded with timely power hitting. Winning a road series after a lopsided opener speaks to the team’s ability to respond under pressure, which separates the weekend from earlier contests.

4. Vanderbilt | 2-1 Series Win

On Easter weekend, A&M dismantled Vanderbilt in back-to-back games of a doubleheader on April 3, following an early loss in Game 1. The Commodores surprised the Aggies in the series opener with an 8-4 victory, only for A&M to outscore Vanderbilt 20-4 for the remainder of the three-game contest.

In a Good Friday doubleheader, A&M plated runs in five-straight frames in Game 1 to even the series, setting the stage for Aiden Sims’ seven-inning complete game shutout in Game 2.

The Aggies outscored the Commodores 28-18 over the course of the three games, scoring in a combined 11 of 14 frames to sweep the doubleheader and seal the conference series victory.

While the opening loss prevents this series from climbing higher, A&M’s response was among its most dominant stretches of the season. The Aggies didn’t just win the final two games — they controlled them from start to finish, combining explosive offense with elite pitching, signaling a team capable of quickly correcting course.

3. At Missouri | 3-0 Sweep

Marking the Aggies first SEC series sweep of the season, A&M outscored a season-high 39 runs over the three-game stretch, outscoring Missouri by 21.

The Tigers might not have been the most formidable opponent, but the Aggies used the series as batting practice, scoring 11 or more runs in each game over the weekend and launching ten long balls and a grand slam.

The only factor keeping this sweep from ranking higher is the level of competition. Missouri didn’t present the same challenge as the upper tier of the SEC, but A&M still handled business exactly as a contender should, with an overwhelming offense and zero let-up. At the end of the day, dominance is dominance, regardless of opponent.

2. Then No. 2 Texas | 2-0 Sweep

There’s no ambiguity over what the Texas series meant to the 12th Man. In Jim Schlossnagle’s return to Aggieland, the Aggies swept the Longhorns through a pair of games, outscoring Texas 20-12.

A&M seized a series-opening victory, courtesy of a back-and-forth battle on April 10. The next day, the Aggies bats broke loose.

The Maroon and White plated eight runs in the first inning of Game 2, taking control of the game — and series — before it had even gotten started.

Many believe that this Lonestar Showdown will go down as the signature win of Michael Earley’s tenure, marking the end of the 2024 Men’s College World Series runner-up hangover.

Beyond the numbers, this series carries added weight due to its emotional and historical significance. Sweeping a top-two opponent — and a rival — in such convincing fashion elevates this performance. The Aggies didn’t just win; they seized momentum early and never relinquished it, making a statement both statistically and symbolically.

1. At LSU | 3-0 Sweep

The Aggies’ trip to Baton Rouge on April 17 has by far been A&M’s most complete three-game showing of the season. While Texas is A&M’s arch-rival, LSU isn’t far behind.

Against the defending National Champions, the Maroon and White secured three-straight victories, outscoring the Tigers 22-8.

A&M’s star freshman slugger, Jorian Wilson, was on full display in Friday’s series opener, leading the team with a pair of home run blasts over the outfield wall.

On Saturday, Aiden Sims pitched seven innings, recording six strikeouts and allowing only three hits to log his fourth quality start of the season.

In the series finale, Weston Moss and Gavin Lyons combined for seven scoreless innings, while the Aggie bats just kept swinging to seal the road sweep.

This series stands alone because it combines every metric of an elite weekend: opponent quality, location, consistency and execution. A&M didn’t just beat the defending national champions — it controlled all three phases of the game across the entire series, showing no weaknesses. From start to finish, this was the Aggies at their most complete.

If the first half of SEC play has shown anything, it’s that A&M’s ceiling is as high as any team in the conference, but its margin for error remains thin. The difference between its top-ranked and bottom-ranked performances isn’t talent, but execution.

With No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 11 Mississippi State on the horizon, A&M’s SEC gauntlet is far from over. But after a disappointing start to Michael Earley’s tenure last season, the 12th Man remains hopeful as ever.

Ranked in RPI, the Aggies are projected to host an NCAA Regional Tournament in College Station as the No. 9 national seed, according to Baseball America.

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