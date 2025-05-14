With Season Slipping For Texas A&M, Michael Earley's Aggies Refuse to Quit
It’s been a rollercoaster season for first-year head coach Michael Earley. After a short-lived press conference in burnt orange, Texas A&M announced Earley to replace Jim Schlossnagle for the 2025 season.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, this season has been riddled with disappointment. A weekend sweep at the hands of Missouri—statistically one of the worst SEC teams in history—felt like the final nail in the coffin.
Still, Earley isn’t ready to throw in the towel:
“I mean, yeah. I don’t even know what the word is, but it’s more than that,” Earley told the media after the Missouri game. “So, I feel terrible for these guys, man. They put everything into this. Yeah, it is tough. It’s tough, and I feel awful for them. But we are going to rebound, we are going to regroup, and we are going to finish this thing strong, however, it may be. But we are not going to quit.”
Up ahead for the Aggies is a road trip to No. 6 Georgia, who has an SEC best home record of 27-3 and has been playing lights out all season.
The Bulldogs enter the series at 16–11 in conference play and lead the league in home runs with 64 total, 20 more than the Aggies.
To stay alive in the NCAA Tournament hunt, A&M will likely need to win the series in Athens and make a deep run in the SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday, May 20 and runs through Sunday, May 25.
Earley and his team have been against the ropes before and came back swinging. With their season on the line again, the Aggies will need to fight once more to keep their postseason hopes alive.
“We’ve got to win,” Earley said. “There’s no secret about that. But we’ll take it game-by-game and see where it ends up.”