Texas A&M Aggies Catcher Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M’s baseball offseason is off to the races, with players beginning to make decisions about their futures.
While several Aggies have announced they’ll be back for the 2026 season, others are heading in a different direction.
One of those is catcher Jacob Galloway, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Galloway joined A&M last offseason after transferring from USC.
In his sophomore season with the Trojans, Galloway had 57 starts recording 61 hits, 42 runs, and 40 RBI, earning All-Pac 12 honors.
With an opening at catcher in College Station, Galloway made the move to A&M with the hopes of securing the starting job.
He appeared in 20 games for the Aggies this past season, starting 14 behind the plate. Galloway logged one home run, two doubles, five walks, and seven RBI during his junior year.
But midway through the season, head coach Michael Earley gave his vote of confidence to Bear Harrison, giving him the starting role for the remainder of the year.
With Harrison recently announcing his return for 2026, Galloway may be seeking a program where he can be the solidified starter.
As a senior, Galloway has plenty of experience and production to be a starter at most schools in the Power 4.
As of now, Texas A&M is set to return key contributors Bear Harrison, Gavin Grahovac, Terrence Kiel, and Clayton Freshcorn for the 2026 season.
Further fueling the roster, the Aggies are bringing in a top-five recruiting class, highlighted by four top-100 prospects ready to make a name for themselves in College Station.