All Aggies

Texas A&M Catcher Bear Harrison Addresses Future With Aggies

The Aggie backstop made quite a showing for himself in his sophomore collegiate season, his first in College Station.

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley talks to an official during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley talks to an official during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many college baseball players were spending their first season in a new home stadium in the 2025 season, but few of them made the impact that catcher Bear Harrison made for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Harrison, who transferred over to College Station from St. Mary's, established himself alongside Jace LaViolette and fellow transfer Wyatt Henseler as the premier power bats of the Aggies lineup, despite the occasional struggles from the batting order at times.

And good news for Earley and the 12th Man, the catcher is ready to do it all again in 2026, with TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger confirming that Harrison would be returning to the team for his junior collegiate season.

After a short battle with Jacob Galloway at the beginning of the season for the starting spot behind the dish, Harrison proved himself to be the man for the job both offensively and defensively, with 34 runs batted in and 10 home runs, including a two-homer night against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in late March and a four-hit showing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Aggies' first conference win of the season.

As mentioned before, Harrison was also a defensive asset for Michael Earley's squad, posting 373 putouts, 14 assists, and a picture perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

With Wyatt Henseler now heading to the MLB Draft, and the high possibility that Jace LaViolette forgoes his senior year and looks for his own professional home, it has to be assuring to the team to know that at least one of their power bats will be back in the lineup for 2026, especially with a healthy Gavin Grahovac coming back as well as Terrence Kiel II, who has enough speed and quickness to grace each of his teammates with the same talent.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball