Texas A&M Catcher Bear Harrison Addresses Future With Aggies
Many college baseball players were spending their first season in a new home stadium in the 2025 season, but few of them made the impact that catcher Bear Harrison made for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Harrison, who transferred over to College Station from St. Mary's, established himself alongside Jace LaViolette and fellow transfer Wyatt Henseler as the premier power bats of the Aggies lineup, despite the occasional struggles from the batting order at times.
And good news for Earley and the 12th Man, the catcher is ready to do it all again in 2026, with TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger confirming that Harrison would be returning to the team for his junior collegiate season.
After a short battle with Jacob Galloway at the beginning of the season for the starting spot behind the dish, Harrison proved himself to be the man for the job both offensively and defensively, with 34 runs batted in and 10 home runs, including a two-homer night against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in late March and a four-hit showing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Aggies' first conference win of the season.
As mentioned before, Harrison was also a defensive asset for Michael Earley's squad, posting 373 putouts, 14 assists, and a picture perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
With Wyatt Henseler now heading to the MLB Draft, and the high possibility that Jace LaViolette forgoes his senior year and looks for his own professional home, it has to be assuring to the team to know that at least one of their power bats will be back in the lineup for 2026, especially with a healthy Gavin Grahovac coming back as well as Terrence Kiel II, who has enough speed and quickness to grace each of his teammates with the same talent.