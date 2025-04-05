Tennessee Pitcher's Injury vs. Texas A&M Had Manager 'Freaking Out'
Friday night's game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers, a rematch of the 2024 College World Series final, showed just how far apart the two teams are now.
The Volunteers had their way with a battered and bruised Aggies team, pitching a combined no-hitter en route to a 10-0 win in seven innings. Despite a near-perfect game on paper, though, the Volunteers still had a brief moment of concern.
In the sixth inning, starting pitcher Liam Doyle had to be checked out on the mound. It turned out to just be a blister on his throwing hand, but in the moment, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello feared much worse.
"I was freaking out because you want to make good decisions… you don't really know what's a good decision until the scoreboard tells you, and sometimes the scoreboard is a liar -- not just for me but for everybody," Vitello said after the game, per A-to-Z Sports. You want to put the guys in position to succeed, and he's always going to want to be out there....it probably was time to get him out (of the game).
"Like I said, I was freaking out," added Vitello. "Very poor composure. I didn't know what was going on at first. And then Frank (Anderson) just calmly went out there, and we didn't get charged a visit because it was kind of a health check-up, and there wasn't really anything you could do for it. It was just causing a little bit of a distraction, if you will, more than anything."
Doyle has been a star in his first season with the Volunteers. In eight starts, the junior has a 5-1 record with 81 strikeouts to just 14 walks. He's also allowing a batting average of only 1.62.
Vitello added that this wasn't the first time Doyle had dealt with blisters, but it doesn't seem to be anything major. Doyle confirmed he'll be available for next week's series against Ole Miss, his former team.
Meanwhile, the Aggies, who began the season as the No. 1 team in many rankings, dropped to 14-15 overall and a dismal 1-9 in SEC play. The sheer number and severity of injuries have completely derailed their season, a disappointing development considering how close they came to winning it all last year.
The Aggies and Volunteers will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game beginning at 2 p.m. CT and the second at 6 p.m. CT.