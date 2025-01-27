All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Ranked No. 1 In Another Preseason Ranking

After securing the top rank in Perfect Game and D1Baseball's preseason ranks, Baseball America has named the Aggies as the No. 1 team in their preseason ranks.

Aaron Raley

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) and right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrate after a run scored by Laviolette against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
This year really could be the year for Texas A&M Aggies baseball.

Baseball America released their preseason Top 25 rankings for NCAA, and once again, a preseason ranking list named the Texas A&M Aggies as the top-ranked team.

After their runner-up finish to the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 College World Series, the Aggies were able to return many of their star players, including reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, ace Ryan Prager, and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Jace LaViolette.

The Ags also upgraded their head coach, reeling hitting coach Michael Earley back into College Station after he had followed former coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns back in June.

Not even a week after being in Austin, Earley was named the Aggies' new head coach, as he coached up a red-hot batting lineup that slugged their way to Omaha in 2024.

schott
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With the return of Hayden Schott and the acquisition of Gavin Kash from Texas Tech via the transfer portal, the Aggies seem primed and ready to make their second straight claim for Omaha.

All that's left at this point is to play the games.

Here is Baseball America's full Top 25 rankings:

1) Texas A&M Aggies

2) LSU Tigers

3) Tennessee Volunteers

4) Arkansas Razorbacks

5) Virginia Cavaliers

6) Florida State Seminoles

7) Florida Gators

8) Clemson Tigers

9) Oregon State Beavers

10) Duke Blue Devils

11) Georgia Bulldogs

12) North Carolina Tar Heels

13) Oklahoma State Cowboys

14) Texas Longhorns

15) Vanderbilt Commodores

16) NC State Wolfpack

17) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

18) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19) Oregon Ducks

20) Kentucky Wildcats

21) Dallas Baptist Patriots

22) Arizona Wildcats

23) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

24) UC Irvine Anteaters

25) Indiana Hoosiers

