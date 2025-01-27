Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Ranked No. 1 In Another Preseason Ranking
This year really could be the year for Texas A&M Aggies baseball.
Baseball America released their preseason Top 25 rankings for NCAA, and once again, a preseason ranking list named the Texas A&M Aggies as the top-ranked team.
After their runner-up finish to the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 College World Series, the Aggies were able to return many of their star players, including reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, ace Ryan Prager, and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Jace LaViolette.
The Ags also upgraded their head coach, reeling hitting coach Michael Earley back into College Station after he had followed former coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns back in June.
Not even a week after being in Austin, Earley was named the Aggies' new head coach, as he coached up a red-hot batting lineup that slugged their way to Omaha in 2024.
With the return of Hayden Schott and the acquisition of Gavin Kash from Texas Tech via the transfer portal, the Aggies seem primed and ready to make their second straight claim for Omaha.
All that's left at this point is to play the games.
Here is Baseball America's full Top 25 rankings:
1) Texas A&M Aggies
2) LSU Tigers
3) Tennessee Volunteers
4) Arkansas Razorbacks
5) Virginia Cavaliers
6) Florida State Seminoles
7) Florida Gators
8) Clemson Tigers
9) Oregon State Beavers
10) Duke Blue Devils
11) Georgia Bulldogs
12) North Carolina Tar Heels
13) Oklahoma State Cowboys
14) Texas Longhorns
15) Vanderbilt Commodores
16) NC State Wolfpack
17) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
18) Mississippi State Bulldogs
19) Oregon Ducks
20) Kentucky Wildcats
21) Dallas Baptist Patriots
22) Arizona Wildcats
23) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
24) UC Irvine Anteaters
25) Indiana Hoosiers
