Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
Just about any Texas A&M football fan can recall Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy-winning season as a freshman in 2012.
After being redshirted, Manziel burst onto the scene the following season, throwing for 3,706 yards and rushing for an additional 1,410 yards and 47 total touchdowns.
What started as a season of doubt after a close loss to the Florida Gators in the season opener would grow into an unimaginable run that saw them defeat No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and found themselves in the top five of the AP Top 25 rankings after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in dominating fashion in the Cotton Bowl.
Manziel was named the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner over Notre Dame linebacker Mante Te'o and Kansas State quarterback/current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
But where did his reason rank compared to the other Heisman winners over time?
According to analysts at Fox Sports, Johnny Manziel's 2012 season was the seventh best by a Heisman Trophy winner all-time.
The top-ranked? None other than Barry Sanders' 1988 campaign with the Oklahoma State Cowboys that saw him run for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns, both of which were being chased this year by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who came up just short to Travis Hunter in this year's Heisman voting.
Speaking of Hunter, the two-way Colorado star and reigning Heisman winner was ranked third on the list.
Here is the complete top 10 list:
1) 1988: Barry Sanders, running back, Oklahoma State
2) 2019: Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU
3) 2024: Travis Hunter, wide receiver/defensive back, Colorado
4) 2010: Cam Newton, quarterback, Auburn
5) 1997: Charles Woodson, defensive back/wide receiver, Michigan
6) 1976: Tony Dorsett, running back, Pittsburgh
7) 2012: Johnny Manziel, quarterback, Texas A&M
8) 1981: Marcus Allen, running back, USC
9) 2007: Tim Tebow, quarterback, Florida
10) 2016: Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Louisville
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown