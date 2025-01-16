4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies are off to a strong start to the season, but in the background, they're always hard at work recruiting the next wave of talent.
According to On3, TJ Crumble, a 6-7 power forward in the 2026 recruiting class, will take an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend. Crumble, currently a junior at Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, is the No. 97 overall recruit in the On3 Industry Rankings, as well as the No. 16 power forward and No. 3 player in the state of Ohio.
Crumble's visit to A&M will mark his first official visit of his recruitment process, though Michigan and Ohio State previously hosted him for unofficial visits.
In an interview with A&M recruiting insider Kannon Torres, Crumble explained why the Aggies intrigue him as a potential destination.
“The team plays as a whole," Crumble said. "They play very hard, play fast; and have great chemistry together and that’s something I could see myself being a part of”
Crumble has offers from 25 different schools, including 20 in power conferences and four in the SEC. On3 currently gives him a 51.6 percent chance to land at A&M, though of course, much can change between now and when he makes his decision.
The Aggies face LSU, another team that has offered Crumble, at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reed Arena, looking to bounce back after back-to-back conference losses.
