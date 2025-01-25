Mock Draft: Texas A&M Aggies's Shemar Stewart 'Fits the Mold' for Green Bay Packers
The Texas A&M Aggies will have 11 players available to selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, only two so far are in the conversation to become a first-round pick.
Yet, in the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, only one Aggie is projected to hear his name called on Day 1. Jeremiah predicts the Green Bay Packers to take Shemar Stewart with the No. 23 overall pick.
"The Packers love front-seven players from the SEC with outstanding traits," Daniel Jeremiah writes. "Stewart fits the mold."
Stewart, the former five-star prospect by way of Opa Locka, Florida, didn't exactly become the sack machine that many may have wanted during his college career. However, he was productive nonetheless, totaling 65 tackles, 12 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks over his career.
The Packers have certainly made selecting members of the front seven who played in the SEC a habit of late. Dating back to 2021, the Packers have selected six different front-seven players from the SEC. This includes last season's second-round pick, Edgerrin Cooper.
The former Texas A&M inside linebacker has enjoyed a hot start to his NFL career. He made the Pro Football Writer Association All-Rookie team. He played in 14 games for the Packers, totaling 87 tackles, 13 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.
He would be reunited with Stewart, who despite not having the desired sack production that some would want out of a first-round edge rusher. His combination of size, speed, and length, has him in the conversation nonetheless.
The three-day NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will run through Saturday, April 26th.
