Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Denver Harris is set to join the fourth team in four season after beginning his career in College Station.
Per On3, Harris has signed with the UNLV Runnin' Rebels after entering the transfer portal. He played this past season with the UTSA Roadrunners. By the team next season begins, Harris would have suited up for Texas A&M, LSU, UTSA and UNLV in the span of four years.
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of North Shore (Houston), Harris received offers from programs like Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, USC, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many more but committed to Texas A&M in Dec. 2021.
It's safe to say that Harris' only season as an Aggie was a disappointment. He was suspended two different times, the first being prior to Texas A&M's Week 3 matchup against Miami after violating curfew and the second being after a locker room altercation following Week 8. He finished the season with 14 total tackles and three pass breakups.
The next season at LSU, the trouble continued for Harris. He was involved in a fight with teammates during practice, which included Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy and Harold Perkins. In his only season at LSU, Harris had seven total tackles and two pass breakups.
This past season at UTSA was his best from a statistical standpoint, as he had a career-high 16 total tackles along with three more pass breakups. In the 56-7 loss to No. 2 Texas on Sept. 14, Harris had a season-high four total tackles.
