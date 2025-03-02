Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Calls Out Fan Behavior: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
Texas A&M Aggies baseball is going through some major early-season adversity in the first year under head coach Michael Earley.
After starting out the season 5-0, the No. 1 ranked Aggies won't be in the top spot for much longer after losing their fourth straight game in a 4-0 shutout Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic. Texas A&M's losing streak started with an upset loss at home against Cal Poly before defeats against Texas State and Arizona.
As a result of this recent slump, many unstable "fans" have apparently directed some negative messages and comments toward players on social media.
In the early hours of Sunday morning following the loss to Oklahoma State, A&M pitcher Shane Sdao released a statement on X, calling out fans for what he calls "absolutely disgusting" behavior.
"Some of the things that I am seeing on X and Instagram are just absolutely disgusting and ridiculous," Sdao wrote. "We all understand that we are not playing to the best of our abilities but the level of hate and disrespect being thrown around is completely unacceptable and out of line. At the end of the day we are all human and no one is more frustrated than we are."
Here's a look at Sdao's full statement:
Sdao is in his third season with Texas A&M. Last year, he started five games and had a 5-1 record while finishing with two saves in 48.2 innings pitched. He had a 2.69 ERA while tallying 55 strikeouts and just nine walks.
The Aggies will look to end the losing streak when they close out the Astros Foundation College Classic on Sunday against the Rice Owls.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Nic Scourton Recaps Time With Texas A&M Aggies at NFL Combine
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for Kobe Bryant's Nephew
MORE: 4-Star EDGE Schedules Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Sends Warning To Teams Ahead of NFL Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills