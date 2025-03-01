Nic Scourton Recaps Time With Texas A&M Aggies at NFL Combine
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart has been one of the early stars of the NFL Scouting Combine, showing off his truly impressive athleticism and all but cementing himself as a first-round pick.
In contrast, fellow Aggies edge rusher Nic Scourton has been a bit quieter, with his leaner frame being the main storyline surrounding him. He had a good showing, just not quite as eye-popping as his counterpart.
That said, Scourton did have some interesting answers at the podium.
The Bryan, Texas native trasnferred to A&M from Purdue last offseason, and he difference between the two teams couldn't be more apparent. While he had just five sacks, half of what he had with the Boilermakers in 2023, but he feels his one year in Mike Elko's defense helped him grow tremendously as a player.
"Coach wanted me to go and just get after the quarterback," Scourton told reporters Wednesday. "I'd drop in cover two, take man sometimes, (Purdue) was a very simple defense. I think when I got to A&M, we were in a very complex defense. I spent (time in) most positions and there are a lot of different responsibilities for those. Coach Elko and that staff really helped me learn more about football and just showcase my versatility."
There seems to be a debate among pundits between Scourton and Stewart, pitting the former's production agaisnt the latter's raw talent. What many miss is that they helped each other on the field, rather than taking away from each other's opportunities.
"On third down, we knew they were passing the rock around so we'd have certain games where I became the free loop or (Stewart) became the free looper. We had great players covering for other great players, that's a sacrifice that those guys made and I made as well," Scourton explained Wednesday. "Knowing to trust my coaches and respect the game plan. Who I am to step out of the game plan and not let my other teammates see when they do the same for me?"
Both Stewart and Scourton are potential first-round picks in April's NFL Draft, even if the former seems to have pulled ahead in recent mock drafts. Regardless, they both should be off the board by the end of the second round.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Spring Game Confirmed Despite Rise of Transfer Portal Tampering
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Star Shemar Stewart Answered 'Questions' at Senior Bowl
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel