Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for Kobe Bryant's Nephew
The Texas A&M Aggies seem poised to pull in one of the nation's top recruiting classes once again in 2026, and the potential crown jewel of the class is in their sights.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Jett Washington, a four-star safety and the nephew of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is down to 11 schools, with A&M being one of them. The other 10 schools include Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, UNLV, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, USC, Michigan and Texas.
Standing at 6-5 and 200 pounds, Washington is the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class according to both On3 and 247Sports (though 247Sports' composite ranking has him at No. 2). He's also the top-ranked player in the state of Nevada and plays at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, the same school that produced future stars such as DeMarco Murray, Ronnie Stanley and Rome Odunze.
"Washington is a high major prospect in football and basketball," 247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote. "He’s the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant (mom is Bryant’s sister) and helped lead the [Bishop Gorman] Gaels to a state title on the hardwood. He brings a lot of versatility to the gridiiron as well.
"The big question with Washington is what position will he play in college? He’s a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow into an edge rusher. He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge in his game. We’ve seen him work out at receiver and he looks natural running routes, has strong hands and can make plays down the field. With his frame and growth potential, it’s not hard to envision him eventually moving to linebacker but regardless where he lines up, he’s a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling."
Of course, the fact that he's related to one of the most-iconic basketball players ever helped put him on the map as well. Whereas many would buckly under the pressure of living up to such a legendary figure, Washington embraces that pressure.
“He always made me feel special when I was with him,” Washington told The Athletic in June. “Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play. My uncle was a great player. At the same time, I know he wanted me to make my own name. He laid the foundation for me. I’m just grateful.”
