Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills
Texas A&M Aggies legend Von Miller is set to enter his 15th year in the NFL next season but it remains uncertain what the future holds with him and the Buffalo Bills.
When meeting with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal on Miller's future with the team.
“Love Von,” McDermott said, per Pro Football Talk. “Von, I think people sometimes forget came in and had success early, and then he went through the knee situation. The thing I love about Von is he very rarely, if ever, used kind of the ‘victim role’ approach. He always was, ‘Hey, I coming back. I’m going to be back. I’m working on it.’ Mentally, he’s just so elite. To come off a knee injury, particularly when you’re 30-plus, is a challenge. I thought this year was a lot better than the year before, and that’s really what you want to see.”
Miller, 36, is still under contract until the 2028 offseason but it remains to be seen if the Bills will want to keep him around that long given his age and contract cost. He took a substantial pay cut last offseason and could be asked to do so again.
He put together a bounce-back season in 2024, finishing with six sacks after having none in 2023 for the first time in his career. Miller proved to the Bills that he can still be productive at his age, which will give the team something to think about as they ponder their future with the veteran.
