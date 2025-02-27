Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Sends Warning To Teams Ahead of NFL Draft
The Texas A&M Aggie football team is notorious for sporting a thrashing and hard-hitting defense. They're not nicknamed the "Wrecking Crew" for just any reason.
And defensive lineman Shemar Stewart seems to be bringing that aggressive mindset with him as he awaits his draft selection in the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.
During his media day in Indianapolis, Stewart warned all 32 NFL teams with a stern statement that oozed with bravado and confidence, threatening to "bring hell" to any team that chooses to pass him up in the draft.
"If you don't pick me, just know I'm bringing hell to your city," the Aggie lineman said.
A bold statement, indeed, and Aggie fans know that Stewart won't be afraid to back up his words with his play on the field.
The 6'6, 290-pounder totaled 4.5 sacks in his three years in College Station, which some might overlook on Draft Day, but Stewart claims that he was doing what was best for his fellow Aggies, not for himself.
"I wasn't a sack-chasing warrior, I just wanted to become the best player for my team. Sometimes the stats just don't show that," Stewart said.
Despite the low sack count, Stewart has still been projected by many analysts as a first-round draft pick along with Penn State's Abdul Carter and fellow Aggie edge rusher Nic Scourton, amongst some of the best defensive prospects that college football has to offer.
So, unless the Tennessee Titans go with the defensive lineman as the first overall pick, it's safe to say that Stewart will have some fury to unleash on the field come Week 1.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26, 2025 in Green Bay, WI.
