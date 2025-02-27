4-Star EDGE Schedules Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are hoping to improve on their already elite 2026 recruiting class.
So far, the class ranks No. 4 in the nation behind only Oregon, USC and LSU, and their momentum is palpable.
That continued to be the case on Thursday, with top-100 4-star Wadley (AL) edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes scheduling his official visit to College Station, per On3. Wilkes will also visit Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama for his other five official visits.
"As the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder continues to find his top schools, he’s locked in six visits across the next two months," On3 wrote. "He tells On3 that trips to Miami (March 22), Florida State (March 29), Texas A&M (April 1), Georgia (April 3), Auburn (April 5) and Alabama (April 12) are now on the docket."
Wilkes is one of the top-rated edge rushers in the nation across all four major recruiting services, ranking as the No. 96 player in the country, the No. 3 edge rusher and No. 9 player in Alabama per Rivals.com. On3 also has him ranked as the No. 80 player overall, the No. 11 defensive end and No. 6 player in the state, while 247 ranks him 81st in the country, 10th at his position and sixth in the state.
He is currently projected by On3 as a lean to the Auburn Tigers with 47 percent confidence rating.
The Aggies already have two edge rushers committed as part of their 2026 haul with four-star Leuzinger (Carson, CA) product Samu Moala, and Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) four-star Jordan Carter.
