Texas A&M Manager's Key Decision That Impacted the Loss vs. USC

The 2026 season for the Texas A&M Aggies will come to an end with an early exit out of the NCAA Tournament after being able to make it out of the College Station Regional.

The Aggies were in the driver's seat over their own regional after winning their first two games of the first round, taking down the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats, booking a spot in the regional finals.

The Aggies needed just one win over the USC Trojans to advance into the super regionals. Texas A&M would lose two straight against USC: a 14-3 loss on Sunday and, in a win-or-go-home game on Monday, a 7-1 loss that ended their season. Here's a look at one big decision from head coach Michael Earley that would be the deciding factor in the Aggies second loss to the Trojans.

Leaving Clayton Freshcorn On the Mound for Too Long

Texas A&M Aggies' pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies would head into their fourth game in the same number of days on Monday, and Earley would have to make a drastic decision on who to give the ball to. The Aggies' three primary starters had already pitched over the weekend in Shane Sdao, Weston Moss, and Ethan Darden, meaning Earley had to look at an unusual arm to start the decisive game.

The Aggies' head coach would turn to junior Clayton Freshcorn, who was Texas A&M's primary closer throughout the season. The junior headed into the start with no outing longer than three innings, and he churned out 6.2 innings against the Trojans, keeping the Aggies in the game for most of his time on the mound.

Freshcorn would retire the first five batters he faced, and the Trojans wouldn't find their first hit against the junior until the third inning. The junior would protect a slim 1-0 lead into the middle inning, where the Trojans would find their first runs of the game, taking the lead with a two-spot in the fifth inning.

The Aggies starter would continue to hang in the ballgame into the seventh inning as his pitch count started to creep up. Freshcorn would surrender a walk and a base hit in the inning, but would be left out there with Earley deciding to let the junior work out of the jam.

The decision would prove to be a mistake as on his 99th pitch of the game USC's Augie Lopez would blast a 3-1 offering right over the heart of the plate for a three-run home run. The three-run shot would give the Trojans a 5-1 lead, which a stagnant Texas A&M offense was unable to work back from.

Freshcorn would be pulled after 101 pitches as he ended his start, giving up nine hits, five earned runs, and five strikeouts. While the junior pieced together a gutsy performance for the Aggies, finding himself deep into his pitch count and remaining on the mound ended up being costly.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.