Texas A&M Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Win-or-Go-Home Regional Final Against USC

On Monday, June 1, Texas A&M baseball stands at a crossroads in its 2026 postseason campaign as it takes on USC in the final game of the College Station Regional.

With a win, the Aggies will advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round, marking their second Super Regional appearance in three seasons, first under head coach Michael Earley.

But with a loss, the 12th Man will say goodbye to top MLB prospects such as Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell as A&M’s season comes to an abrupt end. With Omaha aspirations on the line, who will the Aggies send to the mound in Game 7 against the Trojans?

Who Will Help Clayton Freshcorn?

Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) throws a pitch during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, May 31, A&M had the chance to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals, but fell short on the mound, losing to USC 17-2.

The Aggies utilized six different arms against the Trojans, starting with left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden. The Clemson transfer faced seven batters in the first frame, surrendering four earned runs while failing to secure a single strikeout. In an effort to escape the inning, Earley turned to right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons, only to find a similar story.

Lyons faced eight batters over the course of 1.1 innings, allowing three hits for a pair of earned runs. Left-handed pitchers Cooper Powell and Hunter Vincent combined for 4.1 frames, surrendering three hits and five runs, while right-handed pitcher Juan Vargas followed suit with a one-inning performance that featured three RBIs for USC.

On Monday night, the Aggies will rely on ace right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, who leads A&M’s bullpen with 12 saves. This season, the Waller, Texas, native secured 51 strikeouts, allowing only 12 earned runs for a 2.27 ERA. Though Freshcorn remains Earley’s go-to guy, the Aggies will need extra help if they want to make it out of the College Station Regional.

With a short leash, left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao serves as a viable option to start on the mound.

If Sdao can command the strike zone for extending innings, A&M’s bullpen will have room to breathe. But if the game gets out of hand, the Aggies might turn to Freshcorn, asking for a miracle.

Do-or-Die

Outfielder Jorian Wilson (21) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M baseball’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | David Moran-The Battalion

With what many refer to as one of the most dangerous batting lineups in the country, A&M’s offense was outhit 17-9 by USC on Sunday night, combining for an overall batting average of .265.

Even if the Aggies’ bullpen manages to keep the Trojans out of the game, A&M’s lineup needs to improve.

Desperate for a win, Earley can maximize the Aggies’ slugging potential by tweaking his defensive arrangement to feature key offensive contributors.

The outfield stays put, with Jake Duer in left field, Caden Sorrell in center field and Jorian Wilson in right.

Chris Hacopian serves as the designated hitter, with Bear Harrison behind home plate and Nico Partida at third. Blake Binderup fills in at first base, as Gavin Grahovac moves to second, pushing Ben Royo to shortstop.

In a win-or-go-home game, the Aggies will do whatever it takes to advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. From new batting lineups to pinch hitting to sacrifice bunts, the 12th Man should expect to see A&M’s offense on full display come Monday night.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.