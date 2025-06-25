Texas A&M Adds Another Pitcher From Transfer Portal
With the anticipation of a more successful 2026 Texas A&M Aggies baseball season, head coach Michael Earley and staff are making more moves transfer portal.
Their most recent move comes in the addition of right-handed pitcher Juan Vargas from Tennessee Tech, who announced his commitment on social media.
Vargas, the incoming junior, spent his freshman and sophomore season at Tennessee Tech and dominated on the mound every chance he got. This previous season, Vargas appeared 21 times out of the bullpen and was a main relief pitcher for the Golden Eagles.
Texas A&M Continues to Add to the Bullpen
Along with Vargas, the Aggies have now landed four pitchers from the portal so far this offseason, including Preston Prince (Rutgers), Ethan Darden (Clemson) and Carson Bailey (Baylor).
In over 42.1 innings pitched, Vargas compiled eight saves with a 3-2 record. The addition of another pitcher to the Texas A&M staff is what the Aggies need after the undecided return of key A&M pitchers such as Ryan Prager, who has not yet commented on if he will be going to the 2025 MLB Draft.
Vargas ended his 2025 season with a 3.19 ERA, an improvement from his 2024 5.21 ERA. As a relief pitcher, it will be interesting to see who is the first guy out of the bullpen, as the Aggies have recently gone to Weston Moss, Clayton Freshcorn, Kaiden Wilson and Caden McCoy.
Vargas is certainly a strikeout pitcher, recording 56 K's in his 42.1 innings of work, making his strikeouts per 9 innings average 11.91.
Although the Aggies certainly had good pitching at times this season, there is never a doubt to throw in a dominant strikeout pitcher into the mix, especially to close out close games. Vargas, who does have eight saves on the previous season, should be a quick name to call out of the bullpen when it is gut check time for the Aggies.
In his collegiate career, Vargas has never started any games, therefore he will join the mix of relief and closing pitchers, focusing mainly on 1-2-3 innings and striking out whoever comes up to the plate.