Texas A&M Aggies Infielder Announces Decision for Next Season
Jace LaViolette is likely heading to the MLB Draft, and Wyatt Henseler and Hayden Schott have no collegiate eligibility remaining, but players such as Caden Sorrell, Terrence Kiel II, and Gavin Grahovac will be returning to College Station for the 2026 season.
And now it seems that Texas A&M Aggies head coach Michael Earley will have another infielder staying in Brazos County for next season, as Sawyer Farr confirmed with Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs that he will not be transferring out of College Station and that he would be staying with the team for his sophomore season.
During his freshman year in 2025, Farr started 31 games and appeared in 39, primarily at second base.
Farr's production in 2025 was quiet, but still evident, collecting 15 hits and crossing the plate 16 times, and also reached third base for a triple once during the season.
The Fort Worth native also had two multi-hit games on the year and batted in four runs while walking 17 times and scoring five stolen bases, never being caught.
Farr's announcement of his return balances out the number of Aggies that have left the team with the number of players that will also be returning, as utility player Jamal George, right-handed pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc, and catcher Jacob Galloway, amongst others, announced their transfer out of Aggieland, with George and Galloway heading to Missouri and Oregon State, respectively.
The Aggies will look to improve on their dismal 2025 season in Michael Earley's second year at the helm of the Aggie baseball team. After being named the preseason favorite to win the College World Series, the team went through a dreadful season that resulted in a 30-26 record, which included an 11-19 conference record, a stark contrast from the Aggie team that was one win away from a national championship at this point last year.