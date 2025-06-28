Texas A&M Lands Commitment From In-State Pitcher
Although the college baseball season has just concluded, it is never too early for teams to hit the transfer portal and recruit players out of high school for the upcoming season.
The Aggies have landed a commitment from left-handed pitcher and Prosper, TX native Hunter Vincent, per an annoucement on social media.
The 6-4 215-pound left-hander has announced his commitment to Texas A&M following a remarkable senior season, leading his team to an overall 33-10-1 record, finishing second in the district with a record of 14-1. Prosper advanced to the state semifinals and lost in a tight 2-1 series to Midway, which ended up winning the 6A DI championship.
What This Means For Texas A&M
As a senior, Vincent racked up 120 strikeouts and only allowed a slim three hits in his four playoff starts, proving his composure and dominance on the mound. His pitching dynamic consists of a low-90s fastball, while he also features a curveball, changeup and slider.
For the Aggies, finding strength in the bullpen is extremely valuable as the Aggies finished sixth in the Southeastern Conference for team ERA with a 4.30. Although this isn't terrible, considering the Aggies have a better ERA than ten other teams, it was a negative move from last seasons 3.86 ERA.
The Aggies had a solid three starting pitchers in the weekend rotation including Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin and Myles Patton. While Lamkin and Patton are likely to return for their senior season at Olsen Field, it is unsure what Prager will do, as he said his goodbye to Aggieland just under a year ago to declare for the 2024 MLB Draft.
Prager was a threat to be reckoned with last season as he compiled a 9-1 record in 17 starts, and posting a 2.95 ERA over 97.2 innings pitched. Ultimately after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels as pick No. 81, Prager decided to return to College Station, many thinking that the 2025 season must have been his last.
With Prager on the fence of declaring, Vincent would be a great addition to the starting carousel as he is also a left-handed pitcher with the ability to move the ball around the plate and dominant hitters.
The relievers struggled this season, which is a main reason for head coach Michael Earley to continue to recruit players to the bullpen, as he has already added many players to this gritty Texas A&M roster.