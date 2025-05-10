All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers In Weather Delay

Heavy rain in the bottom of the third inning has temporarily suspended game two of the weekend series.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Mother Nature has arrived in College Station.

Heavy rain and lightning in the third inning of game two between the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers has called for the tarp to be rolled out at Blue Bell Park.

The two teams will now wait for the lightning to move out of the vicinity of the area, which will take at least 30 minutes.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies have struggled in the game up to this point, already down 2-0 to the Tigers and yet to secure a base hit in the ballgame, a surprising contrast to the Aggie team that entered this weekend that was putting dents in the confidence of top two teams.

After last night's upset victory by Missouri, their first against an SEC opponent in 2025, the two teams seemed to have switched in terms of production.

As the weather clears, the Aggies will look to get the ball rolling and turn the weekend around as they fight to keep their dreams of returning to Omaha alive.

