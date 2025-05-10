Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers In Weather Delay
Mother Nature has arrived in College Station.
Heavy rain and lightning in the third inning of game two between the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers has called for the tarp to be rolled out at Blue Bell Park.
The two teams will now wait for the lightning to move out of the vicinity of the area, which will take at least 30 minutes.
The Aggies have struggled in the game up to this point, already down 2-0 to the Tigers and yet to secure a base hit in the ballgame, a surprising contrast to the Aggie team that entered this weekend that was putting dents in the confidence of top two teams.
After last night's upset victory by Missouri, their first against an SEC opponent in 2025, the two teams seemed to have switched in terms of production.
As the weather clears, the Aggies will look to get the ball rolling and turn the weekend around as they fight to keep their dreams of returning to Omaha alive.