Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers: Preview, How to Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Missouri Tigers in their final regular season games at Blue Bell Park this upcoming weekend.
Texas A&M has been on quite the roll in the past few weeks, taking three of their past four conference series where they have faced off against top two ranked teams, including a late win last weekend against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, bringing their conference record to 10-14 on the season.
The Aggies' recent turnaround has gotten them back into the playoff picture, sporting a No. 3 seeding in the most recent mock field of 64 teams published by D1Baseball earlier this week, giving hope to the Aggie fans that had to experience the detriment that the beginning of the season brought along.
With just six conference games remaining, the Aggies will look to finish out the season strong and finish out with a conference record above .500 and also build on their 27-20 overall record.
The Missouri Tigers, on the other hand, are most likely looking at their game plan for 2026 at this point.
Sitting with a disappointing 13-35 record, the Missouri Tigers have yet to defeat a conference opponent this season, an 0-24 record against SEC teams and are currently on a 12-game losing streak altogether, playoff hopes well off of their radar after a recent loss to Kansas this past Tuesday and being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, who just so happen to be the Aggies' opposition next weekend.
Here is how to tune in to the Texas A&M home finale this weekend:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Friday, May 9 at 6:00 PM, Saturday May 10 at 2:00 PM, and Sunday, May 11 at 1:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190