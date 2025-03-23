Texas A&M Baseball Swept Again in Loss to Vanderbilt
They had it, until they didn't.
The conference winless streak for the Texas A&M Aggies baseball club continued Saturday afternoon in Nashville, dropping yet another SEC game against the Vanderbilt Commodores 8-5, sealing their second sweep in just as many weekends.
The Commodores struck first in the game with a two-run home run by Brodie Johnston in the bottom of the third inning, putting the Commodores in front early.
The Maroon and White would come back in the next frame, though, as an RBI single by Gavin Kash scored Jace LaViolette, and a groundout to second base by Hayden Schott would later score Kash to tie the ball game at two apiece after four innings.
Penn transfer Wyatt Henseler, who was one of four Aggies that notched two hits on the day, gave the Aggies a 3-2 lead after a solo home run to left center, his fifth long ball of the year.
The Aggies held the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning, and that is where it all went south for Michael Earley's team.
A two-RBI single from Vanderbilt's RJ Austin, another RBI single by Johnston, and a three-run home run by Riley Nelson later, and the Commodores quickly blew the game open, taking an 8-3 lead.
The Aggies fought until the end, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning, thanks to singles by Terrence Kiel II and Gavin Kash that each scored a run, but Hayden Schott went down swinging with the bases loaded to wrap up the weekend.
The Aggies have now lost six of their last seven ball games, and remain winless against their fellow SEC competitors.
Left-handed pitcher Myles Patton started for the Aggies and lasted 4.1 innings, during which he allowed five hits, two runs, both earned, walked one batter and struck out four.
Weston Moss would wind up taking the loss for the team, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and striking out two batters.
The Aggies will now turn their attention to the Houston Christian Huskies, who will pay a visit to Blue Bell Park in College Station on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.